Preakness 2019 picks and betting tips

Friendly Fire shines by virtue of having only missed once in his one lifetime start. He was well-respected at the betting windows that day, so expectations were high for a first-time starter. Similarly, Fernwood Drive was well-bet in both his two starts, but has finished no better than sixth. He takes a drop in company, shortens up and switches to turf Saturday, so could improve but does not seem to be too passionate about winning.
No Worries Mate has been racing at better tracks and is trying Pimlico for the first time. He has shown little in his seven lifetime starts, but Saturday’s company is soft compared to the New York circuit.
The favorites are really weak, so try to hit the board early in the day with some value. Bet No Worries Mate to win. Wheel No Worries Mate and Friendly Fire with No Worries Mate, Friendly Fire, Creative Artist and Loudon’s Song.
Liam Durbin is owner-handicapper of e-ponies.com. He shares his Triple Crown picks and betting tips with The Baltimore Sun each year.