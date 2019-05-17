Preakness 2019 picks and betting tips

Using our app? View the picks and tips at https://bsun.md/2LcXraz.

Race 1

Friendly Fire shines by virtue of having only missed once in his one lifetime start. He was well-respected at the betting windows that day, so expectations were high for a first-time starter. Similarly, Fernwood Drive was well-bet in both his two starts, but has finished no better than sixth. He takes a drop in company, shortens up and switches to turf Saturday, so could improve but does not seem to be too passionate about winning.