Tiz the Law, class of the Belmont field, is the favorite to win an unconventional Triple Crown

“Barclay doesn’t get the kind of horses like Funny Cide and Tiz the Law very often, but when he does get an opportunity, he makes the most of it,” Knowlton said. “Fortunately, Tiz the Law is the kind of horse that seems to take everything in stride and he’s very easy to work with. ... From all indications, he’s doing as well as he’s been doing all year, and hopefully that’ll carry over into the Belmont.”