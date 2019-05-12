This week in Baltimore sports history (May 12-18): Snow Chief wins Preakness in front of record crowd

May 14, 2004: “There are only so many times you can come back like this,” manager Lee Mazzilli says after the Orioles rally from a 9-0 deficit only to lose, 10-9, in 10 innings to the Anaheim Angels at Camden Yards.

May 17, 1992: For the second straight game, Maryland’s Leigh Frendberg scores the winning goal in overtime as the Terps defeat Harvard, 11-10, for the NCAA women’s Division I lacrosse championship in Bethlehem, Pa.

May 17, 1986: Snow Chief rebounds from a disappointing Kentucky Derby (11th) to win the Preakness Stakes by four lengths before a record crowd of 87,652 at Pimlico Race Course. Maryland-bred Broad Brush finishes third.

Baltimore Sun photo Little Current after winning the 1974 Preakness. Little Current after winning the 1974 Preakness. (Baltimore Sun photo)

May 18, 1974: Little Current wins the 99th Preakness by 7 lengths, the widest margin in 23 years. The chestnut colt will do the same in the Belmont Stakes and live to age 32.

1963 Baltimore Sun photo In addition to being a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Roger Staubach played baseball for the Midshipmen during his senior year. In addition to being a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Roger Staubach played baseball for the Midshipmen during his senior year. (1963 Baltimore Sun photo)

May 12, 1964: Roger Staubach’s two-run, ninth-inning double gives Navy a 5-4 baseball victory over Maryland in Annapolis.

May 14, 1960: In a battle of undefeateds, Navy’s lacrosse team rips Johns Hopkins, 15-7, at Dewey Field in Annapolis. Hank Chiles (4 goals) and Karl Ripplemeyer (3 goals, 4 assists) lead the Midshipmen, who’ll go on to win the first of eight straight national championships.

May 12, 1955: Orioles Left-hander Don Ferrarese pitches eight no-hit innings and drives in the only run in a 1-0 victory over New York in Yankee Stadium.

1949 Baltimore Sun photo 1949 Preakness winner Capot finished with 12 victories in 28 career races. He is one of only four horses to win both the Preakness and the Pimlico Special. 1949 Preakness winner Capot finished with 12 victories in 28 career races. He is one of only four horses to win both the Preakness and the Pimlico Special. (1949 Baltimore Sun photo)

May 14, 1949: In Preakness-record time (1:56), Capot wins the race by a head over Palestinian before 30,000 at Pimlico. Capot will repeat in the Belmont Stakes.

1961 Baltimore Sun photo Dave Philley crosses home plate after hitting a first-inning homer for the Orioles against the White Sox. Dave Philley crosses home plate after hitting a first-inning homer for the Orioles against the White Sox. (1961 Baltimore Sun photo)

Birthday

May 16, 1920: Outfielder Dave Philley, voted the Most Valuable Oriole in 1955 and, six years later, sets an American League record with 24 pinch hits for Baltimore at age 41. Philley died in 2012.

mike.klingaman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikeKlingaman