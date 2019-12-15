The banning of race-day medication has been a major topic within the sport for some time as well, and a movement is afoot to phase it out gradually. Starting next month, 2-year-olds at many U.S. tracks will not be permitted to take the commonly used diuretic Lasix within 24 hours of racing. Lasix is given to horses to prevent bleeding, though most international tracks do not allow it to be taken on race days.