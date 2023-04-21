Racing suspended at Laurel Park a day after death of 4-year-old colt

The Maryland Jockey Club on Friday indefinitely suspended racing at Laurel Park, a day after a 4-year-old colt named Golden Pegasus was euthanized because of an injury suffered in the fourth race of the afternoon.

The decision also came a day after track consultants from 1/ST Racing, the Jockey Club’s parent company, met with horsemen to solicit input on the state of Laurel Park’s racing surfaces. That followed a cancellation of racing on April 8 “out of an abundance of caution to do a full evaluation of the racing surfaces.”

A spokesman for 1/ST Racing said the company would have a statement explaining the suspension of racing later Friday afternoon.

Laurel Park was scheduled to hold racing Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with cards also scheduled for the last weekend in April and the first weekend in May before a move to Pimlico Race Course for the 12-day Preakness meet, beginning May 11.

The Jockey Club previously canceled two weekends of racing in December 2021 after a series of catastrophic breakdowns raised questions about the dirt surface at Laurel Park. Racing officials added more than 1,200 tons of coarse sand to the track’s cushion to address problems they blamed in part on the onset of winter weather.

The new troubles at Laurel Park come at a time when the future of Maryland’s two main tracks is again in question, with redevelopment plans stalled and the new Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority set to work on an amended vision for the state’s racing industry under legislation recently passed by the Maryland General Assembly.

