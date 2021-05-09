Japan’s France Go de Ina arrives at Pimlico for Saturday’s Preakness

France Go de Ina arrived at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday night to prepare for the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes on May 15.
The Kentucky-bred colt, based in Japan with trainer Hideyuki Mori, will become the first horse from Japan to compete in the Preakness since Lani in 2016 and the first Japanese horse to compete in a Triple Crown race since Master Fencer ran in the 2019 Belmont.
France Go de Ina, a chestnut colt by Will Take Charge, who raced in the 2013 Preakness, arrived in California on Wednesday to quarantine. The colt left California Saturday afternoon and made a stop in Newark, New Jersey, before arriving in Baltimore and Pimlico at approximately 7:45 p.m.
France Go de Ina began his career in Toyko in November. After finishing fourth in his debut, he France Go de Ina won two consecutive races at Hanshin Racecourse to end his 2-year-old season. In his only start this year, France Go de Ina finished sixth in Dubai in the UAE Derby (Grade 2) after an awkward start. Joel Rosario will ride France Go de Ina in the Preakness.
According to Kate Hunter, Triple Crown representative for the Japan Racing Association, France Go de Ina is not expected to go to the track until Monday.
“He looked like he shipped very well. It was a long and bumpy road to get him from Japan, Dubai, Japan, Los Angeles, Newark to Pimlico, but he’s in good shape,” Hunter said. “We’ll know exactly how well we’re going to do Saturday when he breezes on Wednesday.”
France Go de Ina, purchased for $100,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale of 2019, is expected to meet as many as 10 others in Saturday’s Preakness including Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Medina Spirit.