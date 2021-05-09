Japan’s France Go de Ina arrives at Pimlico for Saturday’s Preakness

France Go de Ina began his career in Toyko in November. After finishing fourth in his debut, he France Go de Ina won two consecutive races at Hanshin Racecourse to end his 2-year-old season. In his only start this year, France Go de Ina finished sixth in Dubai in the UAE Derby (Grade 2) after an awkward start. Joel Rosario will ride France Go de Ina in the Preakness.