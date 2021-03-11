Preakness set for May 15, highlighting spring racing card at Pimlico Race Course

The Preakness Stakes will return to the third Saturday in May this year and ticket information will be released shortly, the Maryland Jockey Club said Thursday in announcing its spring meet at Pimlico Race Course.
Jockey Club officials declined to comment on their plans for a Preakness crowd after Gov. Larry Hogan announced earlier this week he would ease COVID-19 restrictions at the state’s racetracks and ballparks. But the announcement seemed to guarantee the state’s signature race will be run before fans on May 15.
The race, which drew a crowd of 131,256 in 2019, is the most attended annual sporting event in Maryland.
The 2020 Preakness was postponed to Oct. 3 and was run with no spectators beyond a few connections to the competing horses. It served as the last leg of the Triple Crown series but will return to its traditional spot as the middle jewel this year.
The Jockey Club also announced that the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, which was run on the Preakness undercard last year, will resume its traditional place as the Friday headliner on May 14.
The spring meet at Pimlico will begin May 7 and conclude with a Memorial Day program on May 31.