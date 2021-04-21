Racing returns to Pimlico Race Course on Thursday

Serving as the Tesio’s co-headliner on the Spring Stakes Spectacular program is the $125,000 Weber City Miss, a ‘Win and In’ qualifier for 3-year-old fillies to the Black-Eyed Susan. It is joined by a pair of $100,000 dirt sprints, the Frank Y. Whiteley for 3-year-olds and up and Primonetta for fillies and mares 3 and older. With the change in venue, the Whiteley has been shortened from 7 to 6 furlongs, same as the Primonetta.