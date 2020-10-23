Great Notion well-represented on Maryland Million day at Laurel Park

“He was always kind of in the shadow of Two Punch and Not For Love early on. Not For Love has kind of been considered the horse that sets the bar in the Maryland Million and Two Punch is hanging in there,” said David Wade, general manager of Northview Stallion Station. "I looked him up earlier in the week just to kind of compare him to Not For Love, because I’ve always been of the mind that Great Notion is as good a stallion as Not For Love, but just hasn’t had the opportunities.