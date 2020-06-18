Maryland to begin restricting use of Lasix for 2-year-old racehorses

The Maryland Jockey Club announced Thursday that has informed the Maryland Racing Commission that it will begin banning the use of Lasix for 2-year-olds at the state’s tracks on race day next year.
The moves follows a national movement that was initiated by the thoroughbred horse industries in California, Florida, Kentucky and New York.
“The time has come to phase out Lasix beginning with 2-year-old horses,” said Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of The Stronach Group and 1/ST, which owns both Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Courses. “We are following through on 1/ST Racing’s commitment to put horse and rider safety and welfare at the forefront. We believe in the principle that horses should only be racing free of medication. By taking this important step together, the Maryland racing community will become stronger and provide the right foundation for our sport to progress into the future.”
Permitted use of Lasix was first allowed by the Maryland Racing Commission more than 40 years ago on a limited basis and only upon a veterinarian’s examination and confirmation that the horse was a “bleeder” and had a medical need that required the administration of Lasix. Over the years, however, Lasix became a commonly used drug, administered to a large percentage of the horse population to enhance performance rather than as a medical therapeutic.
“The clear weight of evidence shows that what began decades ago as a limited therapeutic to assist the few horses that were problem bleeders has become a crutch for those looking for a competitive edge,” said Craig Fravel, Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST Racing. “The time is now to address this matter and to do so without delay.”
In April 2019, the phasing out of Lasix in two-year-old horses was announced by a coalition of the country’s major Thoroughbred racing associations and organizations, which include:
• The Stronach Group’s Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields (California) and Gulfstream Park (Florida)
• Del Mar and Los Alamitos (California)
• Churchill Downs Inc. and Keeneland (Kentucky)
• New York Racing Association (New York)
• Lone Star Park (Texas)
• Oaklawn Park (Oklahoma)
• Breeders’ Cup Limited
• Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders’ Association (TOBA)
• American Graded Stakes Committee of TOBA
• Kentucky Thoroughbred Association
Under this program, which began on Jan. 1, 2-year-old horses are not permitted to be treated with Lasix within 24 hours of a race. Beginning in 2021, the same prohibition will extend to all horses participating in any stakes race at coalition tracks listed above.
In addition, Maryland, in the context of the “Racing and Community Redevelopment Act of 2020,” recognized the important issue of horse safety and established an Equine Health, Safety and Welfare Advisory Committee to ensure that equine safety becomes paramount to the industry.