How to attend, what you need to know about Maryland's Triple Crown steeplechase races

Maryland has a rich history in steeplechase racing. Each year, the state hosts three of the biggest races in the country. The first is Saturday, with the 109th running of My Lady's Manor, followed by the 117th running of the Grand National (April 20) and the 123rd running of the Hunt Cup (April 27).

Here is how you can attend each race:

My Lady’s Manor

When: Saturday with gates opening at 10 a.m.; first race is at 1:30 p.m., rain or shine

Where: At Jarrettsville Pike (Route 146) and Pocock Road in Monkton, Harford County

Last year’s winner: Zanclus, ridden by Darren Naggle

Race card: The 108th My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Race with a $50,000 purse; the John Rush Streett Memorial with a $20,000 purse; the Thomas H. Voss Memorial with a $20,000 purse; and The John D. Schapiro Memorial with a $10,000 purse..

Tickets: Admission is via parking passes; no additional admission ticket is required to the races. General parking passes are $60; family parking is $80. Advance online sales ended April 8. Passes can be purchased at the gate or at The Wine Mechant, Dover Saddlery, Bradley's Liquors and Hess Wine & Spirits. Email questions to info@manorraces.com, or find more information on facebook.com/myladysmanor

More information: manorraces.com

Maryland Grand National

When: April 20 with gates opening at noon; first race is at 1:45 p.m., rain or shine

Where: 2838 Butler Road, Butler, Baltimore County

Last year’s winner: Senior Senator scored his second straight 1 1/2-length victory in the Grand National, ridden by amateur jockey Eric Poretz

Race card: The Junior Field Master’s Chase, followed by the Grand National Steeplechase, Benjamin H. Murray Memorial and the Western Run Plate

Tickets: Tickets are $600 for railside parking; $275 for paddock; $200 for subscriber and $40 for general. Online ticket sales closed April 1. Tickets will be sold at the gate and also are available at Dover Saddlery, Wine Merchant, John Brown General Store and Butchery, the Butler Store and the Filling Station.

More information: grandnationalsteeplechase.com

Maryland Hunt Cup

When: April 27 with gates opening at 11 a.m.

Where: Worthington Farms, 2700 Tufton Ave, Reisterstown

Last year’s winner: Senior Senator, ridden by Eric Poretz, captured his second Hunt Cup, with Joshua G second and Drift Society third.

Race card: The Hunt Cup is scheduled for 4 p.m. That is the day’s only race and spectators must arrive by 3 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets are only sold in advance and are $40 for general parking and $100 for patron parking (near the paddock). They are available online at marylandhuntcup.com/purchase-tickets. For more information email info@marylandhuntcup.com. Purchase by Mail by sending a check to Maryland Hunt Cup, P.O. Box 2342, Westminster MD 21158. Please note the type of pass you are ordering on your check. All checks must be received by April 20. Passes will not be mailed until after April 15.

Tickets also are available at select retail locations, including Butler Liquors, The Filling Station, The Wine Merchant, Finch Services John Deere, the Peppered Pig, John Brown’s Coffee Shop, Maryland Saddlery and Veloccino Bike and Coffee.

More information: marylandhuntcup.com