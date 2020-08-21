Black-Eyed Susan to be run alongside the Preakness on Oct. 3

Maryland’s most prestigious race for 3-year-old fillies, the $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan, will be run this year as part of the Preakness Day program on Oct. 3 at Pimlico Race Course.
First run in 1919 as the Pimlico Oaks, the 1 1/8-mile Black-Eyed Susan, a Grade 2 event, was originally scheduled for May 15 on the eve of the Preakness Stakes. The Preakness had its 145th edition rescheduled from May 16 to anchor a revamped Triple Crown series amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Nine horses that won the Black-Eyed Susan have gone on to be named champion 3-year-old filly including Hall of Famers Twilight Tear, Davona Dale, Serena’s Song, Silverbulletday and Royal Delta. Among other prominent winners are Hall of Famer Gallorette; Nellie Morse, the only filly to also win the Preakness, in 1924; High Voltage, Caesar’s Wish and Wide Country.
The $250,000 Pimlico Special (G3), inaugurated in 1937 and the host to one of America’s most historic moments in 1938 when Seabiscuit upset War Admiral, will be run on Friday, Oct. 2.
The $100,000 Weber City Miss, to be contested at 1 1/16 miles Monday, Sept. 7 at Laurel Park, will once again serve as a “win-and-in” race for the Black-Eyed Susan, offering automatic entry for the winner.
In all, Laurel is hosting nine $100,000 stakes on Preakness Prep Weekend as part of its extended summer meet. The Polynesian and Deputed Testamony for 3-year-olds and up and the Alma North and Twixt for fillies and mares 3 and older will be runSept. 5, also the date of the rescheduled Kentucky Derby (G1).
The Weber City Miss and Federico Tesio for 3-year-olds will be part of a special Labor Day program Sept. 7, with the Tesio serving as a ‘Win and In’ event for Triple Crown-nominated horses to the Preakness. Three turf stakes for 3-year-olds and up are also scheduled – the All Along for fillies and mares and the Laurel Dash and Henry S. Clark.
Nominations for all nine stakes close Wednesday.