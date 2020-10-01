No Preakness attendance, no problem for bettors: Here’s what you need to know before wagering

“There’s two ways you can do it and the first is going to an [off-track betting facility]. There’s a number of OTB’s all over Maryland, so they’re pretty convenient and it gives you a pretty good opportunity to wager that way,” said Frank Vespe, publisher of The Racing Biz and president of the Maryland Racing Media Association. “The other thing is betting on horse racing online is legal [and there’s] a number of companies that provide legal online horse race betting, so you can actually do that from the comfort of your own home.”