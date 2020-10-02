As the lone filly in Preakness field, Swiss Skydiver brings her road-warrior spirit to Pimlico

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who will saddle Kentucky Derby champion Authentic for the Preakness, said he’s occasionally tempted to enter his best fillies in the Triple Crown series. He ran one of his greatest female champions, Silverbulletday, in the 1999 Belmont Stakes only to regret his decision when she faded to seventh after leading much of the 1½-mile race. He still believes he cost her Horse of the Year honors by throwing her in to the third leg of the Triple Crown.