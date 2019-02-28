Maryland horsemen defend Stronach Group as company comes under fire in Preakness debate

The whiff of change brought Cathal Lynch to Maryland in 2016.

The 44-year-old trainer did not decide to uproot his successful thoroughbred racing operation lightly. He brought his horses, and his family, from Pennsylvania to a new base at Laurel Park because he believed Maryland racing was moving in the right direction under the stewardship of the Stronach Group.

So as debate around the future of Pimlico Race Course intensifies — with Baltimore officials launching sharp attacks on Stronach for its ambition to move the Preakness Stakes to Laurel — Lynch felt compelled to speak up for the track operator.

“I’m a big fan of what they’ve done here,” Lynch said this week. “I think the Stronach Group has put in a lot of money and a lot of effort. Some people are a little frustrated that it’s not all-new barns and all-new training tracks everywhere, but those things take time.”

Critics have painted Stronach, which owns and operates Pimlico, Laurel Park and Rosecroft Raceway, as an opportunistic out-of-town company seeking to siphon state funds even as it robs Baltimore of a signature event.

But Lynch pointed to the investments Stronach has made at Gulfstream Park in Florida and Santa Anita Park in Florida to make those “destination” tracks. “I think that’s what they’re trying to do at Laurel,” he said. “There are not a lot of people willing to do that and put their own money up to make that happen. So I commend them for that. … I think we’re lucky to have them.”

Lynch is hardly alone among Maryland horsemen, who praise the Canada-based Stronach Group as a partner and a rare company willing to spend millions of dollars to boost an industry beset by dwindling revenues and facility closures in many states.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has bashed the Stronach Group in recent letters to Gov. Larry Hogan and legislative leaders. She wrote that “allowing a wealthy family from another country to use Maryland tax money for a racetrack to have as their anchor for the development of their 300-acre site in Laurel would be a travesty.”

Horsemen said they understand why Pugh is mounting a spirited effort to keep the Preakness in Baltimore. They revere the race’s history at Pimlico. But they also said the Stronach Group has made a practical choice by devoting most of its spending — 90 percent of the $22.5 million in matching funds received from Maryland’s Racetrack Facilities Renewal program since 2013 — on Laurel Park.

“They’re looking at the numbers, and I hate to say it, but Laurel seems to work, and Pimlico doesn’t,” said trainer Mike Trombetta, a Maryland native who stables horses at Laurel and Fair Hill.

“There’s not an easy answer for anybody,” said nationally successful trainer Graham Motion, who’s based at the Fair Hill Training Center in Cecil County and frequently runs his horses at Laurel Park. “To realistically expect them to be able to maintain three racetracks, that’s asking an awful lot. It doesn’t seem like a good business program. But with that in mind, they’ve had this dilemma of how to handle the Preakness at a facility that not many people want to go to.”

Many of the trainers who dominate the standings at Laurel have deep roots in Maryland and warm memories of running at Pimlico.

It’s not as if they want to see the venerable Baltimore track, which has hosted just 12 days of racing in recent years, shuttered for good.

“It would be a very sad occasion,” said Alan Foreman, longtime general counsel for the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association. “It’s part of the history of my life and part of the history of Maryland. But I also know that times have changed, and what sport hasn’t had to deal with that?”

For many Marylanders, thoughts of horse racing begin and end with the Preakness. But for those making a daily living in the industry, it’s hardly the most important issue.

“The simple answer for us is we’re working on the same team as our track owners, and if they’re not profitable, they can’t provide us more racing days,” the 52-year-old Trombetta said. “That’s what we want. … We want more racing days with competitive purses, any way that they can get there.”

Foreman noted that Maryland horsemen watched for years as both Laurel and Pimlico deteriorated while industry leaders waited for a racetrack casino that never came. Given that context, they’re thrilled with Stronach’s investment in a potential “super track” at Laurel Park, even if that means an eventual end to racing at Pimlico.

“There are some horsemen who would love to see Pimlico rebuilt, would love to see year-round training there in addition to what’s being done at Laurel,” Foreman said. “In a perfect world, everybody would love that. But economically, how do you make that work? I don’t know that you can.”

A study funded by the Maryland Stadium Authority, the Stronach-owned Maryland Jockey Club, the Baltimore Development Corp. and the city of Baltimore proposed in December a $424 million restoration of Pimlico. Foreman noted that such a restoration would not meet the horsemen’s practical need for a year-round training facility. By contrast, legislation supported by the Stronach Group, which calls for a $120 million state bond issue to support further development at Laurel Park, would help the track operator revive its training center in Bowie, closed since 2015.

Relations between the horsemen and Stronach were not always harmonious after the Canadian company bought Pimlico and Laurel in 2002. The sides reached such an impasse in 2010 that former Gov. Martin O’Malley called them to Annapolis so he could broker a peaceful working agreement.

That eventually led to a 10-year pact — built on a guarantee of at least 100 racing days a year and subsidies of up to $100 million from the horsemen — that has brought stability to one of Maryland’s oldest industries.