A guide to Preakness Stakes 2019

What: The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown. The race, which is 1 and 3/16 miles, features 3-year-old thoroughbreds.

When: Saturday, May 18; the first race of the day begins at 10:30 a.m.; Preakness begins at approximately 6 p.m.

Where: Pimlico Race Course

Infieldfest: Gates open at 8 a.m.; starts at 9 a.m.; lineup includes Kygo, Logic, Diplo, Juice Wrld, Fisher, Frank Walker

How to watch: NBC (WBAL, Channel 11 in Baltimore)

Other events leading up to Preakness Day: The Alibi Breakfast, which allows patrons to mingle with jockeys, trainers and owners to talk about the race, takes place Thursday, May 16; the Black-Eyed Susan Day, which features 3-year-old fillies in a race that’s 1 and 1/8 miles, will be held Friday, May 17.

Tickets: Preakness, $40-$720; Black-Eyed Susan Day, $40-$250; Alibi Breakfast, $60. Available at preakness.com/preakness-infieldfest.

What else you need to know: Of course, the Kentucky Derby runs first, at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Here are the top contenders.

