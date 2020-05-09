As pandemic threatens to scramble Triple Crown schedule, trainers and historians say they’ll welcome races whenever

“You’re trying to get a horse prepared for its upcoming race whether that’s this week or in a couple of weeks, and if you’re able to get those races in, then you get that much closer to making a decision on what you may or may not do in September,” Pletcher said on a recent conference call. “But you know, in life and in horseracing, four months is an awfully long time, so when you’re talking about changing a schedule from … trying to prepare a horse for a race on 2nd May 2020 to it’s now in September, it’s a little too far out to really say exactly what you’re going to do, I think especially in the uncertainty of with everything going on at the moment.”