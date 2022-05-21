2022 Preakness: Every winner from Saturday’s racing program at Pimlico

Here’s a recap of every race on Saturday’s program at 2022 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course.

Race 1

In the first race of a hot and muggy day, Shacks Way rose to the occasion.

In a 6-furlong race for 3-year-olds and up, Shacks Way, trained by Greg Compton and ridden by Jon Court, edged out Magic Mule down the stretch to earn his third win of the year.

Abuelo Paps placed third while Where Paradise Lay finished fourth and Spitball came in fifth. The winning time was 1:10.83 on a fast track.

Shacks Way paid $4.40, $3.60 and $2.80, while Magic Mule paid $7.60 and $4.40 and Abuelo Paps paid $3.40.

Court’s victory comes after finishing fourth in Friday’s Miss Preakness Stakes (G3) with Verylittlecents, who is trained by Randy Morse.

Race 2

Benandjoe jumped out in front from the start and never looked back, winning the second race of the day.

Benandjoe, who was ridden by Jean Alvelo, maintained a comfortable lead for a good portion of the race. As he was approaching the finish line, second-place Shooger Ray Too made a late push, but couldn’t come out on top in the 1 1/16-mile race.

Benandjoe paid $22, $8.80 and $5.60, while Shooger Ray Too paid $4.40 and $3.40. Third-place finisher Gentleman Joe paid $4.20.

Benandjoe’s trainer, Hugh McMahon, earned his 15th win this year.