A date for postponed Preakness remains elusive as third Saturday in May nears

The absence of a clear path forward comes at a time when other states, including those that host the first and third legs of the Triple Crown, are preparing to resume live racing without spectators. In Kentucky, Churchill Downs will begin re-opening its stables and training area on May 11 ahead of a planned resumption of its spring racing schedule on May 16. The New York Racing Association has announced plans to run at Belmont Park this spring and at Saratoga this summer. The Belmont Stakes, usually run three weeks after the Preakness, is still scheduled for June 6 as of now. That raises the prospect of a Triple Crown series run out of order.