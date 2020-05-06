Report: Postponed Preakness to be run Oct. 3

An Oct. 3 Preakness would raise significant questions about the fall racing calendar and the order of the Triple Crown series. The New York Racing Association has yet to announce postponement plans for the Belmont Stakes, which remains on the calendar for June 6. The Breeders’ Cup is scheduled for the first weekend of November. So owners and trainers of top 3-year-olds could be forced to make difficult decisions about where to run their horses.