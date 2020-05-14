New Preakness date to be revealed Saturday on NBC

A postponed date for the Preakness Stakes will be revealed Saturday afternoon at the top of an NBC special marking the original date for the second leg of the Triple Crown series.
Gov. Larry Hogan and Stronach Group Chairman and President Belinda Stronach will make the announcement at 5 p.m. as part of a one-hour broadcast that will also celebrate American Pharoah’s 2015 Preakness victory in the wake of a blinding rainstorm.
The Stronach Group and Hogan announced the race would be postponed in mid-March, shortly after Churchill Downs Inc. moved the Kentucky Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WBAL-TV reported last week that the rescheduled Preakness would be run Oct. 3. But the Maryland Jockey Club quickly put out a statement saying the date had not been determined. A source with knowledge of negotiations told the Sun that dates in July and August were also under consideration.
With the Belmont Stakes still scheduled for June 6 and the Preakness set to run either before the Derby or a month after it, racing lovers are prepared for the most unusual Triple Crown series in recent memory.