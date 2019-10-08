Over the three decades she had spent in the Mid-Atlantic since a move from her native England, Oughton, 58, of Lothian, had heard of several proposals like the one that came to light this weekend that would keep the Preakness in Baltimore. But at the end of the two-hour forum hosted by the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association to discuss the plan for redevelopment at Pimlico and Laurel Park, the former trainer and current program developer for the Retired Racehorse Project found herself buying into the plan.