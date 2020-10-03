Miss Marissa holds off heavy favorite Bonny South to claim the 95th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

Bonny South, which came into the race a 4-5 favorite, got sandwiched at the gate and spent most of the 1 1/8-mile race in last place before finding her way to the outside to make a later charge. But Miss Marissa, who at 8-1 paid $22.20, was able to hold off the late charge to win by less than one length. Hopeful Growth finished third and Mizzen Beau came across in fourth.