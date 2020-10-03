Miss Marissa holds off heavy favorite Bonny South to claim the 95th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

Miss Marissa, trained by James Ryerson and ridden by Daniel Centeno, held off heavy favorite Bonny South to capture the 96th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
Bonny South, which came into the race a 4-5 favorite, got sandwiched at the gate and spent most of the 1 1/8-mile race in last place before finding her way to the outside to make a later charge. But Miss Marissa, who at 8-1 paid $22.20, was able to hold off the late charge to win by less than one length. Hopeful Growth finished third and Mizzen Beau came across in fourth.
“She’s very fast,” said Ryerson. “The fractions are going to be reasonably fast with her up near the lead, so I wasn’t too concerned and she ran great.”
Traditionally run on Preakness Eve and originally scheduled for May 15, the $250,000 Grade II 1 1/8-mile race was repositioned to serve as part of the undercard of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday’s effort was Miss Marissa’s third straight win in six 2020 races and her fourth in her career. She came into the race with $173,000 in career earnings.
For Bonny South, this marks her second second-place finish this year to go with two wins in five races.
Mitchell honored
To celebrate the life and legacy of George E. Mitchell, a community advocate in Park Heights who died in July, the Maryland Jockey Club announced the introduction of the “George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.”
Mitchell’s contributions were recognized as his family members were in attendance Saturday and presented Miss Marissa owner Alfonso Camarota with the trophy.
A graduate of Mervo and Morgan State, Mitchell served in the U.S. Army and earned a master’s degree at Saint Leo University.
From 2017 until his death at the age of 65, Mitchell oversaw the Langston Hughes Community, Business and Resource Center, a nonprofit community service program for all ages. He also served as president of Neighborhoods United, an organization created in 2014 to help bring positive change to Northwest Baltimore.