Kentucky Derby champion Medina Spirit tests positive for betamethasone; Baffert still plans to run him in Preakness

Medina Spirit tested positive for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone after his victory in the Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert said Sunday morning, a result that could throw the Triple Crown series into chaos ahead of Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.
“Medina Spirit has never been treated [with] betamethasone,” Baffert said at an impromptu news conference outside his barn at Churchill Downs. “I got the biggest gut punch in racing for something I didn’t do. It’s disturbing; it’s an injustice to the horse.”
Baffert said Medina Spirit has not yet been disqualified from the Derby and will still run in the Preakness. He’s scheduled to board a van to Baltimore on Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Maryland Jockey Club, which operates Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness, declined immediate comment Sunday morning.
Mike Hopkins, executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission, said he couldn’t comment on an open case in another state but said there’s no reason Medina Spirit can’t run in the Preakness. The Derby champion will have a blood sample taken for testing when he arrives in Maryland and would be tested after the Preakness if he finishes in the top three. Betamethasone is also a regulated drug in Maryland, meaning it can be used therapeutically but triggers a violation if it shows up in a race-day sample.
Baffert, who won his seventh Derby with Medina Spirit, said he received the “horrible” news Saturday after Kentucky officials informed his assistant, Jimmy Barnes.
Medina Spirit joins a string of champions trained by Baffert that have been flagged for medication violations over the past three years.
Justify, the 2018 Triple Crown winner, tested positive for the anti-nausea drug scopolamine after his final Derby prep race. Baffert blamed the test failure, which was not revealed until well after Justify won the Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes, on environmental contamination. California officials ultimately agreed, dismissing the case and upholding Justify as the winner of the 2018 Santa Anita Derby.
Baffert’s troubles did not end there. In 2020, Kentucky Derby contender Charlatan and champion filly Gamine had wins vacated in Arkansas because of positive tests for lidocaine. Last month, the Arkansas Racing Commission restored those victories and wiped out a 15-day suspension for Baffert, though the trainer was still fined $10,000.
Gamine also tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid used to reduce pain and swelling in the joints, after her third-place finish in the 2020 Kentucky Oaks. The drug is permitted for therapeutic use in Kentucky but is treated as a violation if it shows up in a race-day test sample.
Medina Spirit, the former $1,000 yearling who charmed fans with his refusal to be passed in the Derby, could lose his career-defining victory, but results for his split testing sample are still pending.
“I don’t feel embarrassed,” Baffert said Sunday, flanked by his attorney, W. Craig Robertson III. “I feel like I was wronged. We’re going to do our own investigation, and we’re going to be transparent with the racing commission, like we’ve always been.”
Baffert, the sport’s most recognizable face and the most successful trainer in Triple Crown history, has lamented systemic problems with drug testing, arguing that penalties are imposed for minute levels of medications that can be introduced by environmental contaminants.
“How do I move forward from this, knowing that something like this can happen?” he said. “There’s something wrong right now. … Why is it happening to me? There’s problems in racing, but it’s not Bob Baffert.”