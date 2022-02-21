Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory overturned, trainer Bob Baffert suspended 90 days; Preakness status unclear

Churchill Downs, home of the Derby, had already suspended Baffert for two years and excluded his horses from earning qualifying points for the 2022 Derby. Those rulings have thrown the fates of top 3-year-olds such as Messier, Newgrange and Corniche — all trained by Baffert — into question. Owners would have to transfer these horses to other trainers to have a shot at the Derby, scheduled for May 7.