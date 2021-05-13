Medina Spirit saga evokes memories of 1968 Kentucky Derby disqualification for Maryland-bred Dancer’s Image

This year’s Derby runner-up, Mandaloun, is not at Pimlico Race Course for a rematch. Otherwise, we’ve watched similar intrigue unfold this week around Medina Spirit and his trainer, Baffert. First, Baffert said his colt had never been treated with the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone. He amended his story Tuesday, saying Medina Spirit had been treated with an antifungal ointment that contained betamethasone and might have led to the failed test after the Derby. Meanwhile, Baffert’s attorney, W. Craig Robinson III, struck a deal with Preakness organizers to get Medina Spirit in the race as long as he passes a series of drug tests. Baffert, who has won the Preakness seven times and would be the star of the week under normal circumstances, is not coming to Baltimore because, he says, he does not want to be a distraction.