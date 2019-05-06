Maximum Security won't run in the Preakness Stakes, owner says in NBC interview

Maximum Security will not run in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore in two weeks, the horse’s owner, Gary West, said in an interview on the Today show Monday morning.

“I think there’s no Triple Crown on the line for us and there’s no reason to run a horse back in two weeks when you don’t have to,” he said.

Maximum Security was disqualified in a stunning finish at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday after two other jockeys filed an objection, claiming a foul. Country House was named the winner.

West also said in the NBC interview that he will appeal the stewards’ decision to the Kentucky racing commission on Monday.