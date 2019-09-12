Maryland Jockey Club says Justify tested clean before and after 2018 Preakness

The Maryland Jockey Club statement read: “Justify, as with every horse who raced in the 2018 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD, was subjected to pre-race drug testing by the Maryland Racing Commission. Justify, as the winner of the 143rd Preakness, along with several other horses who competed, also received extensive post-race testing by that same body. The Maryland Jockey Club was informed that all of those tests came back negative for any illicit substance or for the overages of any prohibited medication.”