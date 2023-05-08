Scratched Kentucky Derby favorite Forte looking more likely for Preakness as recovery from foot bruise progresses

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher said Forte is likely pointed toward the May 20 Preakness Stakes as the colt continues to recover well from a foot bruise that kept him out of the Kentucky Derby, where he likely would have gone off as the favorite.

Pletcher said Forte, last year’s 2-year-old champion and the winner of five straight graded stakes, “looked very good” Monday galloping around the track at Churchill Downs. He plans to put the potential Preakness favorite through a timed workout Friday or Saturday and if that goes well, the horse will travel to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Pletcher said Forte is showing no lingering effects from the bruise on his right front foot: “No, I think that’s completely subsided now. Right now, I’d say we’re looking good to breeze for the Preakness. If we’re happy with that, that’s what we’re thinking.”

The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has once again intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing. https://t.co/2PdG2uUQTl — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) May 8, 2023

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s chief veterinarian scratched Forte from the Derby field after watching him gallop the morning of the race. The colt’s co-owner, Mike Repole, subsequently told NBC Sports the decision was overly cautious, but he did not have the final say.

If Forte does come to the Preakness, his health could pose a delicate question for racing officials given the current climate of worry after seven horses died or suffered fatal injuries at Churchill Downs in the run-up to the Derby.

On the other hand, fans would be excited to watch him face off with Derby winner Mage, whom he defeated in both the April 1 Florida Derby and the March 4 Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Mage continued Monday to bounce back well from his Derby performance and appears on track to run in the Preakness, assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. said. He’s expected to jog Tuesday.

148th Preakness Stakes

Pimlico Race Course

Saturday, May 20

Post time: Approximately 6:50 p.m.

TV: Chs. 11, 4