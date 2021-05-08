Five storylines to watch for the 2021 Preakness

Sixth-place finisher Midnight Bourbon is the top contender lining up to take another shot at Medina Spirit. He started awkwardly in the Derby but hung on to finish sixth for trainer Steve Asmussen, who’s won the Preakness twice in his Hall of Fame career. Midnight Bourbon came out of the Derby full of energy despite his inefficient trip. He had never finished worse than third in seven previous career starts; like Medina Spirit, he can be counted on to battle. He’ll be ridden by the top jockey in the sport, Irad Ortiz Jr., after Mike Smith decided to ride Concert Tour instead.