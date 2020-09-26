Preakness storylines: Can Derby champ Authentic assert himself as nation’s top 3-year-old?

The most famous and successful trainer in American racing found himself on the wrong end of headlines in the first half of this year. There was the career-ending condylar fracture for Nadal. Then Charlatan and the gifted filly Gamine had victories voided because of positive tests for the banned substance lidocaine. Baffert received a 15-day suspension for those violations, though he appealed, saying the horses were unintentionally exposed to the substance, possibly by an employee wearing a pain-relief patch.