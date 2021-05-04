Concert Tour in, Essential Quality out as field for May 15 Preakness takes shape

Meanwhile, Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, said Concert Tour will provide a fresh challenge to the Derby champion at Pimlico Race Course. Once thought to be a top contender for the Derby, Concert Tour finished third with a flat performance in the Arkansas Derby. So Baffert opted to skip the first leg of the Triple Crown in favor of more training. He was pleased enough with Concert Tour’s five-furlong workout at Churchill Downs on Sunday morning that he and owners Gary and Mary West agreed on a Preakness run.