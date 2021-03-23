Fans will return to Preakness with crowd limited to 10,000, no InfieldFest

“The Preakness is a Baltimore staple and the center of American horse racing since 1870. I am excited to welcome fans back to Pimlico Race Course in Park Heights,” he said in a statement. “Sustaining the health and safety of Baltimore residents is my top priority, and I am confident the staff at 1/ST and the Maryland Jockey Club will protect the health of fans by following the safety guidelines set forth by the City of Baltimore and State of Maryland.”