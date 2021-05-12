Preakness is first horse race to make digital souvenir NFTs

“Launching an NFT collection around the Preakness, something that we know is very special and has been running for 146 years, I think will help us sort of make inroads to that that younger audience,” said David Wilson, chief marketing officer of 1/ST Racing, an arm of the Stronach Group that operates the Preakness. “We’re making incredible strides, I think, to innovate within our sport, to draw in sort of a younger audience. I think with the NFT collection, we wanted to be the first within our sport to do it.”