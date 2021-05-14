The industry’s backbone: Backstretch workers keep things running during racing shutdowns, pandemic

Gallegos works at Pimlico with his brother and cousin; he has more relatives working at Laurel Park. Each week, he sends remittances back home to Michoacán in Mexico. Gallegos estimates more than 30 Latino staff work the backstretch at Pimlico, hailing from Puerto Rico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Uruguay. Some are from his home state, like Julio García, 30, who works as a groom and has lived at Pimlico for a year and a half. He sends remittances back to his wife and two children in Michoacán. It is their lifeline.