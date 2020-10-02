After a tumultuous start to 2020, trainer Bob Baffert is back in Baltimore, seeking his record eighth Preakness victory

“To turn the tables on him, we’re going to have to improve or he’s going to have to not run as well as he did in the Derby, and I don’t see any of that happening at this point in time, as far as him not bringing his A game,” said Bret Calhoun, who trained Mr. Big News to a third-place finish in the Derby and will take another shot at Authentic in the Preakness. “Based off the race in the Haskell, you thought the mile and a quarter might be an Achilles' heel for him, but obviously, he proved everyone wrong. He set hot early fractions, and he carried it.”