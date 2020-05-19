Preakness will be third race of Triple Crown as Belmont Stakes moves to June 20

FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Sir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The Belmont Stakes will be run June 20, 2020, without fans and serve as the opening leg of horse racing's Triple Crown for the first time in the sport's history. The New York Racing Association on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, unveiled the rescheduled date for the Belmont, which will also be contested at a shorter distance than usual. This is the first time the Belmont will lead off the Triple Crown ahead of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig/AP)