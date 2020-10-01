Trainer Tommy Drury didn’t know if he’d ever get his chance to work with a horse like Preakness contender Art Collector

He thinks back to his youth, tagging along with his father, Tom Sr., who galloped horses for other trainers and sometimes worked with one or two of his own, usually rehabilitation cases. The world of the Triple Crown is so far from those knock-around days. Heck, he waited 29 years just to win his first graded stakes, the July 11 Blue Grass, which Art Collector took by 3½ lengths. When Drury looked at his phone the next day, he had 312 congratulatory texts from friends and associates who understood the length of his journey.