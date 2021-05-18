An animal rights activist disrupted the Preakness trophy presentation. His group has had run-ins with Stronach before.

According to Direct Action Everywhere, which was founded in 2013 in the San Francisco Bay Area, Gilbertson was charged with misdemeanor trespassing for the stunt in Baltimore. There was no record of the arrest in Maryland’s online court database as of Tuesday evening. According to the Des Moines Register, Gilbertson was previously one of three people charged with trespassing in June 2020 after chaining themselves to a fence surrounding an Iowa facility where thousands of pigs were euthanized.