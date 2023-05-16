Preakness 2023: Here’s what to know, including post time, who’s racing, draws and odds, Preakness LIVE information and more

The 2023 Preakness Stakes field of 8 horses is set after the 148th post-position draw. The field of 8 horses are vying to win the second leg of the Triple Crown. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

The eyes of the horse racing world and beyond will converge on the 148th Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the second jewel of the Triple Crown series. Last year, there was no chance for a Triple Crown winner after Rich Strike, the surprising Kentucky Derby winner, was not entered to run the Preakness. But this year’s Derby winner, Mage, will and is an early 8-5 favorite as the only one from the May 6 race set to compete amid the eight-horse field.

As always, there will be plenty to watch for on and off the track. Here’s what you need to know:

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes first ran in 1873. It’s run two weeks after the Kentucky Derby at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. It’s the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, which consists of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes, which runs three weeks after the Preakness. The 148th edition of the Preakness, which covers 1 3/16 miles on the dirt track and is run by 3-year-old colts, geldings and fillies, is set for Saturday evening.

How to watch

TV coverage is 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on CNBC and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on NBC (channels 11 and 4 locally). Post time is listed as approximately 6:50 p.m. Gates open at Pimlico at 9 a.m. There will be 14 races. First post is at 10:30 a.m. The Preakness is the 13th race of the day.

The draw and odds

National Treasure runs on the Pimlico track at sunrise Monday morning in preparation for Saturday’s Preakness. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Post 1: National Treasure. Morning-line odds: 4-1

Trainer Bob Baffert, a seven-time Preakness winner, will be back in the race for the first time since 2021 with National Treasure, fourth in the Santa Anita Derby in his last start. If National Treasure wins, Baffert would break a tie with 19th-century trainer R. Wyndham Walden for the most Preakness victories in history.

Post 2: Chase the Chaos. Morning-line odds: 50-1

California-based gelding Chase the Chaos earned his spot in the Preakness by winning the El Camino Real Derby in February. He has finished seventh and eighth in his two starts since. He’s the longest shot in the race.

Post 3: Mage. Morning-line odds: 8-5

The Kentucky Derby winner arrived at Pimlico Sunday morning after an overnight van ride from Kentucky. He took his first jog and gallop over the Pimlico dirt Monday and adapted well, co-owner and assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. said. Mage, who joined Justify (2018), Big Brown (2008) and Regret (2015) as Derby winners with just three previous starts, is looking to become the first horse since Triple Crown winner Justify to win the Derby and Preakness.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage looks around after arriving at Pimlico Race Course early Sunday ahead of Saturday's Preakness. (Jerry Jackson/AP)

Post 4: Coffeewithchris. Morning-line odds: 20-1

Coffeewithchris is a Maryland-bred long shot who finished fifth in the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel in his last start. “Our plan was to run in the Preakness,” Laurel-based trainer John Salzman Jr. said. “The biggest thing is coming up with the money sometimes. I’m a poor working guy. ... I worked it out to come up with the funds to take a chance. I don’t get to take a chance very often.”

Post 5: Red Route One. Morning-line odds: 10-1

Trainer Steve Asmussen will try to win his third Preakness with Red Route One, winner of the Bath House Row Stakes at Arkansas’ Oaklawn Park in his last start. Asmussen decided Monday morning not to bring fourth-place Derby finisher Disarm to Pimlico. Red Route One is the fifth choice in the morning line.

Post 6: Perform. Morning-line odds: 15-1

Perform earned his berth in the Preakness with a win in the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park. His owners had to pay an extra $150,000 to get him in the field because he was not originally nominated for the Triple Crown series, but trainer Shug McGaughey said they did not hesitate. McGaughey, whose trainee, Easy Goer, lost one of the greatest duels in Preakness history to Sunday Silence in 1989, said Perform will have a solid chance Saturday if the early pace is quick enough to set him up for a late charge.

Preakness contender Blazing Sevens is led off the Pimlico track after a brief workout Monday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Post 7: Blazing Sevens. Morning-line odds: 6-1

Trainer Chad Brown will try to win his third Preakness with Blazing Sevens, who, like Mage, arrived at Pimlico Sunday and went to the track for the first time Monday morning. Brown won in 2017 with Cloud Computing and last year with Early Voting, neither of whom ran in the Derby, so he’ll attempt to triple down with the same formula. Blazing Sevens is the fourth choice in the morning line.

Post 8: First Mission. Morning-line odds: 5-2

Trainer Brad Cox decided not to bring any of his four Derby starters to Pimlico, but he’ll try to win his first Preakness with First Mission, who won the Lexington Stakes in his last start. Cox has said First Mission has the talent to go down as one of the top horses in this 3-year-old class, though the Preakness will be just his fourth career start. “He’s gotten better as the year’s gone on. He seems to be thriving right now,” the trainer said after watching First Mission breeze 5/8 of a mile in 59.2 seconds Saturday morning at Churchill Downs.

What is Preakness LIVE?

Baltimore is bringing that uptown funk to Pimlico for this year’s Preakness 148 celebration.

Superstar R&B performer and Grammy-winning artist Bruno Mars will headline Preakness LIVE in a concert set to take place immediately following the day’s races.

It will be a return appearance for Mars, who first headlined Preakness in 2011.

Superstar R&B performer and Grammy-winning artist Bruno Mars will headline Preakness LIVE in a concert set to take place immediately following the day’s races. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images )

The inaugural Preakness LIVE event in 2022 took place on the Friday before the signature horse race. However, this year the entertainment, arts and culture festival will take over the InfieldFest on the same day as the Preakness.

The stage for the performance is also being relocated from the center of the infield, which will also include a sportsbook.

Organizers, including Baltimore native and Morgan State University graduate Kevin Liles, said Preakness LIVE will start at 10:30 a.m. and will offer a full day of entertainment with performances by Grammy-nominated duo Sofi Tukker, DJ Chantel Jeffries and Martin 2 Smooves plus many others.

Tickets for Preakness LIVE are on sale now and start at $59 for general admission.

What is the Black-Eyed Susan race?

The Black-Eyed Susan Stakes race is hosted annually at Pimlico on Friday, the day before Preakness. The race dates back to 1919 and was given graded stakes status in 1973. The race, which covers 1 1/8 miles, is run as a filly counterpart to the Preakness and features 13 entries. Post time is listed as approximately 5:44 p.m. Coverage will be streamed on Peacock from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

How’s the weather looking for the Preakness?

There will be some sun in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon on Saturday. It’s expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 75. It will be overcast with rain showers at times during the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

