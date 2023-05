Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Taxed, ridden by Rafael Bejarano emerges into the afternoon sun, crossing the finish line ahead of the pack during the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday May 19, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Here are the race-by-race results from Friday’s 14-event program at Pimlico Race Course.

Race 1

$61,800, allow., 3YOs&up, turf, 1 1/8 miles

Pgm, Horse, Jockey, Win, Place, Show

6, Juulstone, Gaffalione, 18.60, 5.90, 3.60

13, Battle of Normandy, Ortiz Jr., 2.60, 2.20

5, Evan Harlan, Rosario, 2.60

Off: 11:33. Track: firm. Winning time: 1:48.49. Also ran: Awesome Man, Prowling Tiger, Twist ‘n Twirl, Monjid, Benny Havens, The Happy Giant, Tiz a Giant, Ice Cold Frosty, Collection Day. Scratched: Crisper, O Captain. $1 Exacta (6-13) paid $20.10. $1 Superfecta (6-13-5-11) paid $736.70. $1 Trifecta (6-13-5) paid $57.10. Winning breeder: DATTT Farm, LLC. Winning owner: Three Diamonds Farm. Winning trainer: Michael J. Maker.

Race 2

$64,000, allow., opt. cl., 3YOs&up, 6 furlongs

7, Cees Get Degrees, Ortiz Jr., 3.40, 2.40, 2.10

1, Saffa’s Day, Barbosa, 3,60, 2,20

4, Ruggs, Gaffalione, 2.10

Off: 12:04. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:09.80. Also ran: Holy Synchronicity, Hunter Joe. Scratched: Outkissed, Going to the Lead. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $21.20. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $7.20. $1 Superfecta (7-1-4-6) paid $21.40. $1 Trifecta (7-1-4) paid $12.60. Winning breeder: Horseshoe Racing LLC. Winning owner: Winning Move Stable. Winning trainer: David Jacobson.

Race 3

$58,800, mdn. special, wt., 3, 4, 5YOs, f&m, turf, 5 furlongs

11, Caroline Krystyna, Cedeno, 15.80, 8.80, 6.40

9, Carolina Hideaway, Russell, 33.00, 14.40

1, Up for it, Toledo, 3.20

Off: 12:36. Track: firm. Winning time: 56.43. Also ran: Watch The Birdie, Lady Wildcat, Two Sides of Love, Bee Mountain, Determined Stella, Stage Cell, Police Woman, Gazalani. Scratched: Catch the Kitten, Roman Goddess, Marvelette, Parish Belle. $0.50 Pick 3 (6-3/5/7-11) (3 correct) paid $89.35. $1 Daily Double (7-11) paid $16.50. $1 Exacta (11-9) paid $235.50. $1 Superfecta (11-9-1-2) paid $3,627.80. $1 Trifecta (11-9-1) paid $1,138.20. Winning breeder: Jayne Johnson & Fergus Galvin. Winning owner: Sterbenz Racing LLC. Winning trainer: Keri Brion.

Race 4

Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes

$100,000, 3YOs&up, f&m, dirt, 1 1/8 mi.

2, Interstatedaydream, Geroux, 3.40, 2.40, 2.10

5, Misty Veil, Gaffalione, 8.00, 4.20

1, Le Da Vida (CHI), Cheminaud, 3.00

Off: 1:05. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:49.32 Also ran: Falconet, Butterbean, Misty Mauve. $0.50 Pick 3 (3/5/7-11-2) (3 correct) paid $21.20. $1 Daily Double (11-2) paid $20.80. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $16.70. $1 Superfecta (2-5-1-6) paid $84.40. $1 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $48.50, Winning breeder: William D. Graham. Winning owner: Flurry Racing Stables LLC. Winning trainer: Brad H. Cox.

Race 5

$64,900, allow., opt. cl., 3YOs&up, f&m, turf, 5 furlongs

7, Roses for Debra, Rosario, 6.00, 4.60, 3.00

5, Above the Limit, Concepcion, 5.00, 3.60

3, Laugh and Play, Ortiz Jr., 4.00

Off: 1:35. Track: firm. Winning time: 55.54. Also ran: American Starlet, Gastown Babe, Whitknuckleflyer, Still My Babe, Golden Can, Respectfully. Scratched: Bandits Warrior, Chickieness, Combat Queen. $0.50 Pick 3 (11-2-7) (3 correct) paid $39.05. $0.50 Pick 4 (3/5/7-11-2-7) (4 correct) paid $90. $0.50 Pick 5 (6-3/5/7-11-2-7) (5 correct) paid 41,148.10. $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $8.90. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $19.40. $1 Superfecta (7-5-3-6) paid $215.50. $1 Trifecta (7-5-3) paid $110.10. Winning breeder: Blackstone Farm LLC. Winning owner: John O’Meara. Winning trainer: Christopher Clement.

Race 6

$66,600, alow., 3YOs&up, f&m, dirt, 6 furlongs

1, Royal Whisper, Toledo, 3.20, 2.80, 2.20

6, Freccia d’Argento, Alvelo, 6.20, 4.80

5, Betcha by Golly, Concepcion, 5.60

Off: 2.08. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:10.67. Also ran: Italian Dressing, Liquidator, Continentalcongres, And Whistle. Scratched: Hidewright Away. $0.50 Pick 3 (2-7-1/2) (3 correct) paid $7.45. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $6.70. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $11.20. $1 Superfecta (1-6-5-3) paid $250.90. $1 Trifecta (1-6-5) paid $57.60. Winning breeder: Barak Farm. Winning owner: Kueber Racing LLC and Ten Strike Racing. Winning trainer: Brittany T. Russell.

Race 7

$65,800, alow., opt. cl., 3YOs&up, turf, 1 1/16 mi.

2, Doctor Davis, Carrasco, 47.80, 17.20, 8.40

1, You Must Chill, Rodriguez, 8.80, 4.80

5, Shadow Sphinx, Ortiz Jr., 2.80

Off: 2.38. Track: firm. Winning time: 1:40.62. Also ran: Chulainn, B Determined, Cannon’s Roar, Encourage, Saranac (FR), Tom Hagen, King’s Honor (IRE), Bob Marco, Clint Maroon (GB). Scratched: Mongolian Hero. One Ten. $0.50 Pick 3 (7-1/2-2) (3 correct) paid $110.80. $0.50 Pick 4 (2-7-1/2-2) (4 correct) paid $172.70. $0.50 Pick 5 (11-2-7-1/2-2) (5 correct) paid $1,759.85. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $47.90. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $194.40. $1 Superfecta (2-1-5-4) paid $1,692.20. $1 Trifecta (2-1-5) paid $651.50. Winning breeder: WinStar Farm, LLC. Winning owner: Team Hanley. Winning trainer: Amaud Delacour.

Race 8

$62,700, alow. opt. cl., 3YOs, dirt, 6 furlongs

2, Fort Warren, Russell, 4.00, 2.60, 2.10

6, Johnyz From Albany, Ruiz, 3.00, 2.20

3, Heldish, Ortiz Jr., 2.20

Off: 3.08. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:09.94. Also ran: Cloud Music, Contempt, Indybound. Scratched: Kidman Kerry, Collectorate, Cartographer, Goodafternoonoscar. $0.50 Pick 3 (1/2-2-2/4/5/8/9) (3 correct) paid $36.90. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $56.30. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $5.70. $1 Superfecta (2-6-3-1) paid $16.40. $1 Trifecta (2-6-3) paid $10.20. Winning breeder: Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC. Winning owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Robert E. Masterson, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Jay A. Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital LLC and Catherine Donovan. Winning trainer: Brittany T. Russell.

Race 9

The Very One Stakes

$100,000, 3YOs&up, f&m, turf, 5 furlongs

2, Train to Artemus, Lopez, 8.60, 4.80, 3.20

8, Spicy Marg, Velazquez, 5.20, 3.80

6, Spun Glass, Lynch, 6.00

Off: 3:39. Track: firm. Winning time: 55.81. Also ran: Thundering Creed, Whiskey and Rye, Can the Queen, Her World (IRE), Lemos Cunha, Queen Sheba. Scratched: Get the Candy, Golden Effect. $0.50 Pick 3 (2-2/4/5/8/9-2) (3 correct) paid $121.40. $0.50 Pick 4 (1/2-2/4/5/8/9-2) (4 correct) paid $275.35. $0.50 Pick 5 (7-1/2-2-2/4/5/8/9-2) (5 correct) paid $!,335.15. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $10.10. $1 Exacta (2-8) paid $25.00. $1 Superfecta (2-8-6-5) paid $762.60. $1 Trifecta (2-8-6) paid $187.30. Winning breeder: Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey. Winning owner: M and W Stables. Winning trainer: Kelly J. Breen.

Race 10

Miss Preakness Stakes

$150,000, 3YOs, fillies, dirt, 6 furlongs

6, Maple Leaf Mel, Rosario, 5.40, 3.60, 3.20

5, Topsy, Gaffalione, 7.00, 4.80

1, L Street Lady, Toledo, 11.80

Off: 4.10. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:09.56. Also ran: Afternoon Tea, Key of Life, Bound by Destiny. Scratched: Happy Clouds. $0.50 Pick 3 (2/4/5/8/9-2-6) (3 correct) paid $13.55. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $18.40. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $15.40. $1 Superfecta (6-5-1-4) paid $488.10. $1 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $180.40. Winning breeder: Joe Fafone. Winning owner: August Dream Farm. Winning trainer: Jeremiah C. Englehart.

Race 11

Hilltop Stakes

$100,000, 3YOs, fillies, turf, 1 mi.

3, Aspray, Prat, 10.60, 4.60, 3.40

1, Breath Away (GB), Rosario, 3.60, 2.80

7, Hang the Moon, Gaffalione, 7.20

Off: 4:41. Track: firm. Winning time: 1:34.10. Also ran: Up and Down, Thirty Thou Kelvin, Miss New York, After Eight, Well Into, Aunt Shirley, Ice Cube Baby, Lil Spinner. Scratched: Majestic Creed. $0.50 Pick 3 (2-6-3) (3 correct) paid $36.20. $0.50 Pick 5 (2-2/4/5/8/9-2-6-3) (5 correct) paid $1,616.25. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $19.90. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $15.80. $1 Superfecta (3-1-7-8) paid $905.90. $1 Trifecta (3-1-7) paid $176.20. Winning breeder: Ran Jan Racing, Inc. Winning owner: Ran Jan Racing, Inc. Winning trainer: Chad C. Brown.

Race 12

Pimlico Special Stakes

$250,000, 3YOs&up, dirt, 1 3/16 mi.

2, Rattle N Roll, Prat, 4.20, 2.60, 2.20

7, Speed Bias, Saez, 5.60, 4.00

3, Clapton, Jaramillo, 4.20

Off: 5:13. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:54.72. Also ran: Keystone Field, Kuchar, Law Professor, Amando R. Scratched: Cooke Creek. $0.50 Pick 3 (6-3-2/6) (3 correct) paid $16.15. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $12.80. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $10.00. $1 Superfecta (2-7-3-8) paid $262.30. $1 Trifecta (2-7-3) paid $48.00. Winning breeder: St. Simon Place. Winning owner: Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin). Winning trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek.

Race 13

George E Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

$300,000, 3YOs, fillies, dirt, 1 1/8 mi.

10, Taxed, Bejarano, 24.00, 8.80, 4.00

3, Hoosier Philly, Morales, 7.80, 4.20

9, Faiza, Prat, 2.20

Off: 5:46. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:49.45. Also ran: Balpool, Cats In the Timber, Towhead, Comparative, Sacred Wish. Scratched: Miracle, Frosty O’ Toole, Pate. $0.50 Pick 3 (3-2/6-10) (3 correct) paid $64.50. $0.50 Pick 4 (6-3-2/6-10) (4 correct) paid $195.40. $0.50 Pick 5 (2-6-3-2/6-10) (5 correct) paid $1,421.75. $0.20 Pick 5 Jackpot (2/4-5/8/9-2-6-3-2/6-10) (6 correct) paid $1,039.42. $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $28.70. $1 Exacta (10-3) paid $94.80. $1 Superfecta (10-3-9-8) paid $1,484.20. $1 Super High Five (10-3-9-8-4) paid $8,308.50. $1 Trifecta (10-3-9) paid $270.70. Winning breeder: Brereton C. Jones. Winning owner: Richard Bahde. Winning trainer: Randy L. Morse.

Race 14

$48,000, mdn cl., 3,4, 5YOs, turf, 5 furlongs

10, S. Muffin, Toledo, 3.80, 2.40, 2.40

2, Covert Kat, Cruz, 3.80, 3.40

12, Surprise Hello, Butterfly, 17.60

Off: 6:26. Track: firm. Winning time: 56.04. Also ran: Certain, Theolovesawwinner, Fun Notion, Mission Man, Thunderhouse, Hialeah Native, Gettin’downonit, Great Call, Hit the Jackpot. Scratched: Alibi Ike, Ragtime Riches, Pay Zone, Tucker Road. $0.50 Pick 3 (2/6-10-10/13/14/15/16) (3 correct) paid $21.90. $1 Exacta (10-2) paid $6.20. $1 Superfecta (10-2-12-6) paid $538.10. $1 Trifecta (10-2-12) paid $162.90. Winning breeder: R. S. Evans. Winning owner: The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant). Winning trainer: Brittany T. Russell.

Note: (c) 2023 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.