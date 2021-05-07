xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Preakness memories: As fans partially return, tell us what you’re most looking forward to or will still miss

By
Baltimore Sun
May 07, 2021 12:56 PM

While fans will be allowed into Preakness this year again, things will still look a lot different. For one, Preakness Day won’t feature its traditional InfieldFest, but organizers plan to offer a streamed entertainment feed to complement NBC’s broadcast of the race.

As Preakness approaches, the real winner could be Pimlico and the surrounding neighborhood. Here’s why. »

If you’re attending the scaled-down version of Preakness this year or not, we want to hear from you about your favorite memories from Preakness in previous years, and what you’re looking forward to when the event can be held without restrictions. We’ll seek to share some of our favorite responses ahead of the race.

Fill out my online form.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Horse Racing

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement