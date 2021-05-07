Preakness memories: As fans partially return, tell us what you’re most looking forward to or will still miss

While fans will be allowed into Preakness this year again, things will still look a lot different. For one, Preakness Day won’t feature its traditional InfieldFest, but organizers plan to offer a streamed entertainment feed to complement NBC’s broadcast of the race.
If you’re attending the scaled-down version of Preakness this year or not, we want to hear from you about your favorite memories from Preakness in previous years, and what you’re looking forward to when the event can be held without restrictions. We’ll seek to share some of our favorite responses ahead of the race.