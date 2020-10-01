How to watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes: post time, TV, odds and what you need to know

What you need to know: This year’s Preakness Stakes moved from May 16 and is the final race of the Triple Crown, marking the first time since 1931 that the Triple Crown races have not been run in the traditional Kentucky Derby-Preakness Stakes-Belmont Stakes sequence. Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes, which was run June 20 at 1⅛ miles rather than the usual 1½ miles. Tiz the Law, 3-5 favorite, fell short Sept. 5 in the Kentucky Derby, which Authentic won by 1¼ lengths. Tiz the Law will skip the Preakness in favor of resting for the Breeders' Cup.