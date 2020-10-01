xml:space="preserve">
How to watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes: post time, TV, odds and what you need to know

By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 01, 2020 4:04 PM

What: 145th Preakness Stakes

Where: Pimlico Race Course

When: Saturday; post time 5:45 p.m.

Attendance: Owners of horses in the Preakness Stakes and limited guests will be permitted at Saturday’s race after Gov. Larry Hogan issued an order raising spectator capacities at Maryland’s racetracks to 250.
TV: NBC (Chs. 11, 4); coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.

NBC Sports' coverage features host Ahmed Fareed and analyst Randy Moss broadcasting from Stamford, Connecticut. Hall of Fame jockey and analyst Jerry Bailey and handicapper Eddie Olczyk join from their homes, while reporters Britney Eurton and Kenny Rice and race caller Larry Collmus will be on-site at Pimlico Race Course.

What you need to know: This year’s Preakness Stakes moved from May 16 and is the final race of the Triple Crown, marking the first time since 1931 that the Triple Crown races have not been run in the traditional Kentucky Derby-Preakness Stakes-Belmont Stakes sequence. Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes, which was run June 20 at 1⅛ miles rather than the usual 1½ miles. Tiz the Law, 3-5 favorite, fell short Sept. 5 in the Kentucky Derby, which Authentic won by 1¼ lengths. Tiz the Law will skip the Preakness in favor of resting for the Breeders' Cup.

The 96th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, traditionally held on Preakness eve, will run immediately preceding the Preakness. Post time is 4:41 p.m.

Post time for the first of 12 races on Preakness Day is 11 a.m.

Musical acts: The traditional Preakness InfieldFest, which included Marshmallow, DaBaby and Quinn XCII, among other performers, was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, musician and actor Wyclef Jean, a three-time Grammy Award winner, will perform at Pimlico with a symphony orchestra.

Preakness Post; Horse; Jockey; Odds

1; Excession; Sheldon Russell; 30-1

2; Mr. Big News; Gabriel Saez; 12-1

3; Art Collector; Brian Hernandez Jr.; 5-2

4; Swiss Skydiver; Robby Albarado; 6-1

5; Thousand Words; Florent Geroux; 6-1

6; Jesus' Team; Jevian Toledo; 30-1

7; NY Traffic; Horacio Karamanos; 15-1

8; Max Player; Paco Lopez; 15-1

9; Authentic; John Velazquez; 9-5

10; Pneumatic; Joe Bravo; 20-1

11; Liveyourbeastlife; Trevor McCarthy; 30-1

