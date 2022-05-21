Preakness 2022: Saturday’s race-by-race results at Pimlico

People line up at betting windows at Preakness 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Here are the race-by-race results from Saturday’s program on 2022 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course.

Check back here throughout the day for updates. For Friday’s results, click here.

Advertisement

Race 1

Purse $59,170, 3YOs&up, dirt, 6 furlongs

Pgm, Horse, Jockey, Win, Place, Show

Advertisement

8, Shacks Way, Court, 4.40, 3,60, 2.80

4, Magic Mule, Lynch, 7.60, 4.40

6, Abuelo Pass, Saez, 3.40

Off: 10:35. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:10.83. Also ran: Where Paradise Lay, Royal Crusader, Aliferous. Scratched: Silent Service. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $21.70. $1 Superfecta (8-4-6-7) paid $246.80. $1 Super High Five (8-4-6-7-1) paid $421.10. $1 Trifecta (8-4-6) paid $99.90. Winning breeder: T/C Stable, LLC. Winning owner: Danny Brown, Charis Brenneman and Greg Compton. Winning trainer: Greg Compton.

2022 Preakness: Every winner from Saturday’s racing program at Pimlico https://t.co/Ng0ClqhV6n — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) May 21, 2022

Race 2

Purse $67,880, 3YOs&up, alw opt cl., dirt, 1 1/16 mi.

1A, Benandjoe, Alvelo, 22.00, 8.80, 5.60

7, Shooger Ray Too, Saez, 4.40, 3.40

3, Gentleman Joe, Karamanos, 4.20

Advertisement

Off: 11:10. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:43.60. Also ran: Armando R, The Poser, Honor the Fleet, Ain’t Da Beer Cold. Scratched: D’Rapper, Boss Logic, Excellorator. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $18.30. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $40.50. $1 Superfecta (1-7-3-6) paid $393.10. $1 Super High Five (1-7-3-6-4) paid $0.00. $1 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $158.90.

Note: (c) 2022 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.