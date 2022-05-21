Preakness 2022: Saturday’s race-by-race results at Pimlico

Here are the race-by-race results from Saturday’s program on 2022 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course.
Race 1
Purse $59,170, 3YOs&up, dirt, 6 furlongs
Pgm, Horse, Jockey, Win, Place, Show
8, Shacks Way, Court, 4.40, 3,60, 2.80
4, Magic Mule, Lynch, 7.60, 4.40
6, Abuelo Pass, Saez, 3.40
Off: 10:35. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:10.83. Also ran: Where Paradise Lay, Royal Crusader, Aliferous. Scratched: Silent Service. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $21.70. $1 Superfecta (8-4-6-7) paid $246.80. $1 Super High Five (8-4-6-7-1) paid $421.10. $1 Trifecta (8-4-6) paid $99.90. Winning breeder: T/C Stable, LLC. Winning owner: Danny Brown, Charis Brenneman and Greg Compton. Winning trainer: Greg Compton.
Race 2
Purse $67,880, 3YOs&up, alw opt cl., dirt, 1 1/16 mi.
1A, Benandjoe, Alvelo, 22.00, 8.80, 5.60
7, Shooger Ray Too, Saez, 4.40, 3.40
3, Gentleman Joe, Karamanos, 4.20
Off: 11:10. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:43.60. Also ran: Armando R, The Poser, Honor the Fleet, Ain’t Da Beer Cold. Scratched: D’Rapper, Boss Logic, Excellorator. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $18.30. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $40.50. $1 Superfecta (1-7-3-6) paid $393.10. $1 Super High Five (1-7-3-6-4) paid $0.00. $1 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $158.90.
