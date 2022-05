Preakness 2022: Friday’s race-by-race results at Pimlico, including Black-Eyed Susan Stakes and Pimlico Special

Reyes Medrano puts the finishing touches on cleaning up the hoses on the merry-go-round in the Pimlico infield. Pimlico Race Course gets ready for the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Race 1

Purse $61,270, 3YOs&up, alw, turf, 5 furlongs

Pgm, Horse, Jockey, Win, Place, Show

15, Our Shot, Castellano, 24.40, 9.60, 10-.40

9, Detroit City, Saez, 5.00, 3.80

6, Prince Pere, Centeno, 4.40

Off: 11:33. Track: firm. Winning time: 57.30. Also ran: Backnthewoods, Hard to Be Humble, Kobe Tough, Billingsgate, Fomo, Lantau, Black Light, Never Satisfied, Mocephus, Dathoss, Credit River. Scratched: Chauffeur, It’s Sizzling Time. $1 Exacta (15-9) paid $89.90. $1 Superfecta (15-9-6-11) paid $39,284.00. $1 Super High Five (15-9-6-11-14) paid $0.00. $1 Trifecta (15-9-6) paid $845.30. Winning breeder: Dr. S. Mark Rayburg Inc. Winning owner: Gatsas Stables, Steven Schoenfeld and John P. Terranova II. Winning trainer: John P. Terranova II.

Race 2

Purse $52,405, F&M, md. cl., dirt, 6 furlongs

1, Run Raegan Run, Toledo, 4.60, 3.00, 2.40,

2, Saint Eros Girl, Gaffalione, 3.00, 2.20

6, Utterly Courageous, Acosta, 2.80

Off: 12:04. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:10.75. Also ran: Foul Balls, Practically There. Scratched: Swayin to and Fro, Titled Tiara, Miss Midnight. $1 Daily Double (15-1) paid $50.50. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $6.00. $1 Superfecta (1-2-6-5) paid $36.70. $1 Trifecta (1-2-6) paid $25. Winning breeder: Best A Luck Farm LLC. Winning owner: John Middleton. Winning trainer: Brittany T. Russell.

Race 3

Purse $59,500, alw, 3YOs&up, turf, 1 1/16 mi.

10, Never Explain, Prat, 6.00, 3.20, 2.20

6, Royne, Ortiz Jr., 4.20, 2.40

4, King Vega (GB), Saez, 2.20

Off: 12:35. Track: firm. Winning time: 1:43.49. Also ran: Undercover Kitty, Great Idea, Extra Medium, Artistic Endeavor, Sea Ghost, Pharaoh’s Triumph, Let Me Finish, The Honorable One. Scratched: Elusive King, Spitball, Saint Marco. $0.50 Pick 3 (15-1/4/7/8-10 (3 correct) paid $90.90. $1 Daily Double (1-10) paid $11.00. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $10.90. $1 Superfecta (10-6-4-8) paid $126.60. $1 Super High Five (10-6-4-8-14) paid $782.20. $1 Trifecta (10-6-4) paid $20.50. Winning breeder: Hidden Brook Farm & Godolphin. Winning owner: Courtland Farms (Donald Adam). Winning trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III.

Race 4

Purse $63,820, alw, opt. cl., 3YOs, dirt, 1 1/16 mi.

1, Uncle Irish, Rodriguez, 5.60, 3.40, 2.40

4, Majestic Frontier, Perez, 13.80, 5.00

7, Affable Monarch, Toledo, 2.80

Off: 1:05. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:43.39. Also ran: Rustys Gfivefifty, Natagar, Gallant Gold, Heffner, Shady Munni. $0.50 Pick 3 (1/4/7/8-10-1 (3 correct) paid $14.65. $1 Daily Double (10-1) paid $9.70. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $49.60. $1 Superfecta (1-4-7-3) paid $527.10. $1 Super High Five (1-4-7-3-2) paid $1,535.80. $1 Trifecta (1-4-7) paid $148.90. Winning breeder: Charles Blanford. Winning owner: Morris E Kernan Jr. and Jagger Inc. Winning trainer: Jamie Ness.

Race 5

Purse $64,430, alw opt. cl, 3YOs&up, turf, 5 furlongs

7, Comedy Town, Carrasco, 23.80, 10.60, 6.00

11, Radical Right, Alvelo, 11.40, 8.00

5, Love You Much, Karamanos

Off: 1:36. Track: firm. Winning time: 57.50. Also ran: WW Springtime, Tommy Shelby, Papal Law, Vulcan, Coop Tries Harder, Valued Notion, Like What I See, Charge to Victory. Scratched: Nottoway. $0.50 Pick 3 (10-1-7 (3 correct) paid $70.25. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $37.90. $1 Exacta (7-11) paid $113.90. $1 Superfecta (7-11-5-6) paid $10,865.50. $1 Superfecta High Five (7-11-5-6-4) paid $0.00. $1 Trifecta (7-11-5) paid $892.00. Winning breeder: Live Oak Stud. Winning owner: Live Oak Plantation. Winning trainer: Michael J. Trombetta.

Race 6

Purse $59,470, F&M, 3YOs&up, dirt, 6 furlongs

2, Another Woman, Toledo, 4.20, 3.20, 2.80

3, Escape Fund, Alvelo, 7.00, 4.40

1, R B’s Star, Barbosa, 4.20

Off: 2:08. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:10.33. Also ran: Tweet Away Robin, Bedtimebourbon, Awfully Foxy, Shinelikeadiamond, Anotherworldinside. Scratched: Belladora. $0.50 Pick 3 (1-7-2/7 (3 correct) paid $60.10. $0.50 Pick 4 (10-1-7-2/7(4 correct) paid $214.30. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $26.90. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $14.10. $1 Superfecta (2-3-1-6) paid $300. $1 Super High Five (2-3-1-6-4) paid $5,530.80. $1 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $69.50. Winning breeder: Glenn Sorgenstein. Winning owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Winning trainer: Brittany T. Russell.

Race 7

Purse $64,430, 3YOs&up, alw opt cl., turf, 1 1/16 mi.

1, English Tavern, Toledo, 29.40, 11.00, 7.20

15, Kentucky Pharoah, Leparoux, 8.60, 7.00

16, B Determined, Marquez, 9.60

Off: 2.37. Track: firm. Winning time: 1:42.88. Also ran: U.S. Constitution, Healing, Johng, Ballagh Rocks, Pretty Good Year, Broker’s Reward, American d’Oro, I Am That I Am. Scratched: Nathan Detroit, Mandate, Benandjoe, Gentleman Joe, Honor the Fleet. $0.50 Pick 3 (7-2/7-1 (3 correct) paid $254.60. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $25.40. $1 Exacta (1-15) paid $148.50. $1 Superfecta (1-15-16-6) paid $17,283.80. $1 Super High Five (1-15-16-6-11) paid $0.00. $1 Trifecta (1-15-16) paid $2,386.30. Winning breeder: Dr. Charles H. Huber & English Channel Co-Owners. Winning owner: Jerry Romans Jr., Hamilton A. Smith, Franklin G Smith Sr. Winning trainer: Hamilton A. Smith.

Race 8

Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes

Purse $150,000, F&M, 3YOs&up, dirt, 1 1/8 mi.

4, Super Quick, Geroux, 6.20, 3.40, 2.40

1, Exotic West, Castellano, 3.00, 2.10

6, Frost Point, Prat, 2.10

Off: 3.08. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:47.78. Also ran: Click to Confirm, Into Vanishing. Scratched: Lil Kings Princess. $0.50 Pick 3 (2/7-1-4 (3 correct) paid $62.60. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $44.70. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $8.70. $1 Superfecta (4-1-6-3) paid $46. $1 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $13.50. Winning breeder: Marylou Whitney Stables LLC. Winning owner: Marylou Whitney Stables (Hendrickson). Winning trainer: Norm W. Casse.

Race 9

Hilltop Stakes

Purse $100,000, 3YOs, fillies, turf, 1 mi.

4, Pizza Bianca, Ortiz, 2.80, 2.10, 2.10

6, Diamond Hands, Ortiz Jr., 3.80, 2.60

8, Vergara, Saez, 2.20

Off: 3:39. Track: firm. Winning time: 1:36.54. Also ran: Lady Puchi, Determined Gold, Murph, Hail To, Determined Star. $0.50 Pick 3 (1-4-4 (3 correct) paid $36.85. $0.50 Pick 4 (2/7-1-4-4 (4 correct) paid $103.15. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $4.50. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $5.00. $1 Superfecta (4-6-8-2) paid $61.30. $1 Super High Five (4-6-8-2-1) paid $267.20. $1 Trifecta (4-6-8) paid $12.40. Winning breeder: B Flay Thoroughbreds. Winning owner: Bobby Flay. Winning trainer: Christopher Clement.

Race 10

Miss Preakness Stakes

Purse $150,000, 3YOs, fillies, dirt, six furlongs

3, Lady Scarlet, Ortiz Jr., 7.40, 3.00, 2.40

6, Happy Soul, Velazquez, 2.40, 2.10

8, Gimmick Gaffalione, 3.20

Off: 4:11. Track: fast Winning time: 1:10.07. Also ran: Verylittlecents, Saucy Lady T, La Casa D’Oro. Scratched: Sweet Solare, Under the Stars. $0.50 Pick 3 (4-4-3 (3 correct) paid $11.30. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $6.90. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $8.80. $1 Superfecta (3-6-8-1) paid $127.90. $1 Trifecta (3-6-8) paid $33.60. Winning breeder: Popatop, LLC. Winning owner: Paradise Farms Corp and David Staudacher. Winning trainer: Michael J. Maker.

Race 11

The Very One Stakes

Purse $100,00, 3YOs&up, F&M, turf, five furlongs

6, Can the Queen, Carrasco, 15.60, 6.60, 4.80

2, Honey Pants, Ortiz Jr., 3.60, 2.80

8, Whispurring Kitten, Rodriguez, 14.20

Off: 4:41. Track: firm. Winning time: 57.09. Also ran: Adelaide Miss, Epic Idea, Phantom Vision, Spun Glass, Payntdembluesaway, Princess Kokachin. Scratched: Door Buster, Dendrobia, Hey Mamaluke. $0.50 Pick 3 (4-3-6 (3 correct) paid $39.15. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $32.50. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $26.90. $1 Superfecta (6-2-8-12) paid $4,309. $1 Super High Five (6-2-8-12-9) paid $0.00. $1 Trifecta (6-2-8) paid $488.80. Winning breeder: Carol Ann Kaye. Winning owner: Joanne Shankle. Winning trainer: Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon.

Race 12

Pimlico Special Stakes

Purse $300,000, 3YOs&up, dirt, 1 3/16 mi.

8, First Captain, Saez, 12.00, 5.40, 3.80

1, Vindictive, Ortiz Jr., 2.80, 2.20

3, Untreated, Rosario, 3.00

Off: 5:13. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:56.24. Also ran: Workin On a Dream, Mohaafeth, Treasure Trove, Mischief Afoot, Excellorator, Capocostello, Forewarned. Scratched: Shooger Ray Too. $0.50 Pick 3 (3-6-8 (3 correct) paid $161.90. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $64.70. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $21. $1 Superfecta (8-1-3-4) paid $530.80. $1 Super High Five (8-1-3-4-11) paid $7,128.60. $1 Trifecta (8-1-3) paid $69.30. Winning breeder: B Flay Thoroughbreds. Winning owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Siena Farm LLC, Bobby Flay and Woodford Racing LLC. Winning trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III.

Race 13

George E Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

Purse $250,000, 3YOs, fillies, dirt, 1 1/8 mi.

9, Interstatedaydream, Geroux, 14.20, 6.40, 5.00

10, Adare Manor, Velazquez, 4.40, 3.20

11, Radio Days, Rosario, 7.60

Off: 5:47. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:48.73. Also ran: Divine Huntress, Favor, Morning Matcha, Miss Yearwood, Distinctlypossible, Midnight Stroll, Candy Light, Luna Belle, Beguine, Missy Greer. $0.50 Pick 3 (6-8-9 (3 correct) paid $220.75. $0.50 Pick 4 (3-6-8-9 (4 correct) paid $1,085.45. $0.50 Pick 5 (4-3-6-8-9- (5 correct) paid $2,070.00. $0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-4-3-6-8-9 (6 correct) paid $2,225.50. $1 Daily Double (8-9) paid $56.30. $1 Exacta (9-10) paid $30.70. $1 Superfecta (9-10-11-1) paid $3,831.90. $1 Super High Five (9-10-11-1-12) paid $0.00. $1 Trifecta (9-10-11) paid $275.30. Winning breeder: William D Graham. Winning owner: Flurry Racing Stables. Winning trainer: Brad H. Cox.

Race 14

Purse $56,125, 3YOS, 4YOS, 5YOs, mdn, special wght, turf, 5 furlongs

2, That’s Right, Hernandez, 31.60, 9.00, 4.20

7, Peligroso, Leparoux, 2.60, 2.10

5, Heaven’s Got Fire, Trejos, 2.60

Off: 6:26. Track: firm. Winning time: 57.12. Also ran: Claudee Boy, Blame B B, Votethemallout, Victory Anthem. Scratched: Fully Connected, Bali Dove (FR). $0.50 Pick 3 (8-9-2 (3 correct) paid $409.25. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $37.70. $1 Superfecta (2-7-5-9) paid $521.70. $1 Super High Five (2-7-5-9-4) paid $1,805. $1 Trifecta (2-7-5) paid $120.10. Winning breeder: Edward A Seltzer. Winning owner: James A Shannon Jr. Winning trainer: Michael M. Moore.

Note: (c) 2022 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.