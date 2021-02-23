Baltimore-based Ayers Saint Gross selected as architect for study design phase of Pimlico/Laurel redevelopment

The Maryland Stadium Authority has selected Baltimore-based Ayers Saint Gross to provide architectural and engineering services for the study design phase of the $375-million redevelopment of Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park.
The $992,735 contract, awarded by the Stadium Authority’s board of directors Tuesday morning, could later be amended to include project design and construction administration, a Stadium Authority spokesperson said.
Stadium Authority officials have said the coronavirus pandemic has not delayed progress on the racetrack project, which was approved by the Maryland General Assembly last spring.
Ayers Saint Gross is best known for its work on college campuses, including many in Maryland. The firm played an early role in shaping the vision for Oriole Park at Camden Yards, though it was not ultimately selected as the project architect.
A seven-person panel, which included representatives from the Stadium Authority, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and The Stronach Group, agreed that Ayers Saint Gross offered the best technical proposal, interview and price from a pool of 10 bidders.