Pimlico entries for Saturday, Oct. 3

Today’s entries
1st
Purse $150,000, fillies, mdn, turf, 1 1/16 mi.
PP, Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Odds
1 Fluffy Socks McCarthy Brown 4-1
2 Golden Voice Karamanos Maker 4-1
3 Invincible Gal Velazquez Motion 3-1
4 Domain Expertise Carrasco Brown 5-2
5 Zevaraat Lopez Pino 10-1
6 Celestial Cheetah Russell O’Dwyer 15-1
7 Line Dancing Boyce Matz 10-1
8 Tic Tic Tic Boom Toledo Bedard 15-1
2nd
Gallorette Stakes
Purse $150,000, F&M, 3YOs&up; turf, 1 1/16 mi.
1 Juliet Foxtrot Geroux Cox 7-5
2 Not in Jeopardy Centeno Merryman 20-1
3 She’sonthewarpath Saez Margolis 7-2
4 No Mo Lady Pimentel Trombetta 6-1
6 Storm the Hill Karamanos Maker 9-2
7 Jabuticaba Boyce Schoenthal 15-1
8 Varenka McCarthy Motion 5-1
Also eligible: Wicked Awesome
3rd
Skipat Stakes
Purse $100,000, F&M, 3YOs&up, 6 furlongs
1 Chalon McCarthy Delacour 5-2
2 SW Briar Rose Davis Albright 12-1
3 Never Enough Time Pimentel Trombetta 4-1
4 Liza Star Geroux Walder 3-1
5 Bye Bye J Bravo Asmussen 4-1
6 Bronx Beauty Lopez Margotta 9-2
7 Last True Love Karamanos Stiles 20-1
4th
Hilltop Stakes
Purse $100,000, fillies, 3YOs&up, turf, 1 1/16 mi.
1 Madam Maclean n/a Klesaris 15-1
2 Chart Geroux Casse 5-1
3 Caravel Lopez Merryman 12-1
4 American Giant Cintron Trombetta 6-1
5 Evil Lyn Karamanos Maker 6-1
6 Secret Time Carrasco Delacour 10-1
7 Vigilantes Way Boyce McGaughey III 9-2
8 Yinkedis Pimentel Rubley 12-1
9 Princess Grace Bravo Stidham 10-1
10 Shimmering Velazquez Motion 10-1
11 Lucky Jingle McCarthy Motion 20-1
12 Aunt Nadine Centeno Maker 12-1
13 Hollywood Hoopla n/a Merryman 20-1
5th
Miss Preakness Stakes
Purse $150,000, fillies, 3YOs&up, 6 furlongs
1 Aint No Elmers Saez Calhoun 7-2
2 Wicked Whisper Bravo Asmussen 9-2
3 Fly On Angel Cruz Gonzalez 8-1
4 Sound Machine McCarthy Joseph Jr. 4-1
5 Mundaye Call Geroux Cox 7-5
6 Ankle Monitor Carrasco Gonzalez 20-1
7 Princess Cadey Hamilton Gonzalez 15-1
6th
Dinner Party Stakes
Purse $250,000, 3YOs&up, turf, 1 1/16 mi.
1 True Valour Pimentel Motion 12-1
2 Somelikeithotbrown Lopez Maker 5-1
3 Hembree Centeno Maker 9-2
4 O Dionysus Garcia Murphy 30-1
5 Irish Strait McCarthy Motion 8-1
6 Doctor Mount Boyce McGaughey III 5-1
7 Factor This Geroux Cox 1-1
7th
Frank J. DeFrancis Memorial Dash
Purse $200,000, 3YOs&up, 6 furlongs
1 Admiral Lynch Centeno Maker 7-2
2 Kristo Skye Pimentel David 5-1
3 Eastern Bay Cruz Gonzalez 10-1
4 Laki Karamanos Dilodovico 6-1
5 Landeskog Geroux Cox 5-2
6 Midtowncharlybrown McCarthy Coletti Jr. 15-1
7 Stan the Man Velazquez Terranova II 9-2
8 Nitrous Lopez Asmussen 10-1
8th
Laurel Futurity
Purse $150,000, 2YOs, turf, 1 1/16 mi.
1 Pivotal Mission Velazquez Motion 3-1
2 No One to Blame Coa Abbott III 15-1
3 Wootton Assett Lopez Motion 9-2
4 Kidnapped McCarthy Servis 10-1
5 Light Us Up Russell Thomas 12-1
6 Arrest Me Red Pimentel Delacour 6-1
7 Catman Centeno Maker 8-1
8 Hidden Enemy Bravo Asmussen 4-1
9 Tijuana Brass Karamanos Maker 20-1
10 Nautilus Geroux Cox 10-1
9th
James W. Murphy Stakes
Purse $100,000, 3YOs, turf, 1 1/16 mi.
1 Chocolate Bar Centeno Maker 6-1
2 Sunsation Hernandez Jr. Danner 20-1
3 So Street Toledo Ness 15-1
4 Reconvene Bravo Perkins Jr. 10-1
5 Jack the Umpire Cintron Reid 15-1
6 Jolting Joe Karamanos Maker 15-1
7 Vanzzy Lopez Pino 8-1
8 Oceans Map Albarado Sacco 20-1
9 Monday Morning Qb Carrassco Reid Jr. 8-1
10 Don Juan Kitten Saez Gargan 9-2
11 Buy Land and See McCarthy Klesaris 8-1
12 Andesite Geroux Cox 10-1
13 Bye Bye Melvin Velazquez Motion 6-1
14 Paradise Pride Ruiz Sanchez-Salomon 30-1
10th
George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes
Purse $250,000, 3YOs, 1 1/8 mi.
1 Project Whiskey Carrasco Reid Jr. 15-1
2 Truth Hurts Russell Summers 20-1
3 So Darn Hot Saez Weaver 6-1
4 Dream Marie Bravo Williams 15-1
5 Bonny South Geroux Cox 7-5
6 Sharp Starr Cintron DePaz 20-1
7 Mizzen Beau Hernandez Jr. Casse 12-1
8 Hopeful Growth McCarthy Margotta 8-1
9 Miss Marissa Centeno Rverson 12-1
10 Landing Zone Cruz Gonzalez 6-1
11 Perfect Alibi Lopez Casse 10-1
11th
Preakness Stakes
Purse $1,000,000, 3YOs, 1 1/16 mi.
1 Excession Russell Asmussen 30-1
2 Mr. Big News Saez Calhoun 12-1
3 Art Collector Hernandez Jr. Drury Jr. 5-2
4 Swiss Skydiver Albarado McPeek 6-1
5 Thousand Words Geroux Baffert 6-1
6 Jesus' Team Toledo D’Angelo 30-1
7 My Traffic Karamanos Joseph Jr. 15-1
8 Max Player Lopez Asmussen 15-1
9 Authentic Velazquez Baffert 9-5
10 Pneumatic Bravo Asmussen 20-1
12th
UAE President Cup Stakes
Purse $100,000, 4YOs&up 1 1/16 mi.
1 Paddy’s Day Cintron Ruggen 12-1
2 Madjikman Toledo Bentley 30-1
3 Uptown Cruisedirector Boyce Iverson 12-1
4 Iridesse Russell Bentley 12-1
5 Uptown Sandy Girl Garcia Ashby 9-2
6 Kissouur Berticelli Castro 15-1
7 Quick Sand AA Coa Torrez 3-1
8 RB Rich Lyke Me Perez Torrez 7-2
9 Lazur Hess Davis Ashby 15-1
10 Colors In Motion Swan Swan 30-1
11 Bellfast Gomez Bentley 20-1
12 Dance With Me BBW Saez Tomez 5-1