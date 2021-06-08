Rick Porter, thoroughbred owner who named 2011 Horse of the Year Havre de Grace after a Maryland city, dies

A daughter of St. Liam, Havre de Grace was voted Horse of the Year after a 2011 campaign in which she won five of seven starts, including three Grade I stakes races, making her one of only two horses to win that many top-tier races that year. She was also voted the Top Filly or Older Mare of 2011 before being retired in April 2012 at age 5 after an injury — RF lateral middle distal sesamoidean ligament desmitis — in her right front ankle.