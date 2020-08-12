Mel Stute, trainer of 1986 Preakness winner Snow Chief, dies at 93

Another of Stute’s top horses was Telly’s Pop. After breeding him, Stute sold him for $6,000 as a yearling to movie mogul Howard W. Koch and actor Telly Savalas, who named him for his father. Telly’s Pop won four stakes as a 2-year-old in 1975. He was regarded as a Kentucky Derby hopeful, but finished fifth as the favorite in the 1976 Santa Anita Derby and didn’t win again before being retired the following year.