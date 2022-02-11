Exam finds no definitive cause of death for 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

As a result, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks. Medina Spirit was allowed to run in the Preakness Stakes after W. Craig Robertson III, the attorney for Baffert, said he reached a deal with the Maryland Jockey Club to allow Medina Spirit and stablemate Concert Tour in the race as long as they’re subject to “blood testing, monitoring and medical record review.”